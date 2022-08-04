ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

By Harvey Leonard
 4 days ago
Comments / 221

ggmmgg
4d ago

who did this guy punch was it a hate crime or was it just random and he should be put in jail for years and he could have really hurt somebody

Reply(12)
62
Common Sense 1
3d ago

Good Man. And the feeble laws in NY let him go immediately. Somebody is trying to devalue property with those democratic criminal laws

Reply(7)
75
Julie Becker
3d ago

Thank goodness this man was near enough he could stop this lunatic from hurting any more people. Thank You!

Reply(3)
75
 

