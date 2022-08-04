HOUSTON COUNTY – When Pharaoh’s troops first marched into Lebanon, they were confused by all of the water that fell from the sky. “Why does the Nile fall from the sky here?” Many had never seen a real rainstorm in their lives. This summer many in Houston County can sympathize with that sentiment. Friday afternoon brought a few drops to some areas of the county – not nearly what we need, but this year – we must take what we can get.

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO