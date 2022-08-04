Which neighborhoods are most affordable in Denver metro?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560.

With that being said, there are some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area that are more affordable than others.

Here is a look at the 10 most affordable neighborhoods to rent in the Denver metro area, according to new data from RentCafé :

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.