Which neighborhoods are most affordable in Denver metro?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.These metro-area cities have the highest rent
The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560.
With that being said, there are some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area that are more affordable than others.Rent just went up again in Denver
Here is a look at the 10 most affordable neighborhoods to rent in the Denver metro area, according to new data from RentCafé :
- Westwood : $1,218
- Mar Lee : $1,218
- Barnum : $1,218
- Chaffee Park : $1,489
- Regis : $1,521
- Washington Virginia Vale : $1,638
- Hampden : $1,640
- Virginia Village : $1,654
- Goldsmith : $1,656
- University Hills : $1,684
RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 2