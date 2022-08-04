ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Which neighborhoods are most affordable in Denver metro?

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.

These metro-area cities have the highest rent

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560.

With that being said, there are some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area that are more affordable than others.

Rent just went up again in Denver

Here is a look at the 10 most affordable neighborhoods to rent in the Denver metro area, according to new data from RentCafé :

  1. Westwood : $1,218
  2. Mar Lee : $1,218
  3. Barnum : $1,218
  4. Chaffee Park : $1,489
  5. Regis : $1,521
  6. Washington Virginia Vale : $1,638
  7. Hampden : $1,640
  8. Virginia Village : $1,654
  9. Goldsmith : $1,656
  10. University Hills : $1,684

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

David Heitz

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
DENVER, CO
skyhinews.com

Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis

The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
