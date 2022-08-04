Read on www.benzinga.com
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of DigitalOcean Holdings at $47.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Principal Finl Gr PFG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $69.67 versus the current price of Principal Finl Gr at $73.87, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Viasat VSAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT and raise its price target from $22.00 to $24.00. Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.46% over the last 24 hours, at $16.23 per share. A move to $24.00 would account for a 47.87% increase from...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualtrics International XM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualtrics International. The company has an average price target of $18.58 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $16.00.
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Poseida Therapeutics PSTX and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Poseida Therapeutics are trading up 1.08% over the last 24 hours, at $3.74 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 194.12% increase from...
Roth Capital downgraded its rating of Volta VLTA to Neutral with a price target of $2.50, changing its price target from $5.50 to $2.50. Shares of Volta are trading down 10.08% over the last 24 hours, at $2.37 per share. A move to $2.50 would account for a 5.71% increase...
Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $87.6 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $82.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
BioCardia BCDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BioCardia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. BioCardia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.92% to $845.84 Tuesday afternoon following a report showing Chinese-made vehicles sold in July decreased month over month amid factory upgrades. What Happened?. Tesla sold 28,217 Giga Shanghai-made cars in July. This represented a 64% month-over-month plunge from the 78,906 vehicles the...
Akerna KERN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akerna will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Akerna bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
