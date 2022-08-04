Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week

Read on wyo4news.com
Second day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting the second of three Republican candidate debates tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature debates between candidates for Sweetwater County Clerk, Sweetwater County Assessor, and candidates for the Sweetwater Board of Commissioners. The final Republican candidate debate will take place tomorrow evening. Tonight’s debate will once again be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
Information on the first Primary Election Debates taking place this week
Sweetwater County – The first primary election debates will begin today, Monday, August 8, at the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Rock Springs. Monday’s debates will start at 6:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m. Today’s first debate will be the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court debate with DonnaLee Bobak and Annette Eychner. Then it will be followed by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Address from Dan Eramouspe. Next in line will be the Sweetwater County Treasurer debate with Stephen Allen, Mark Cowan, and Tony Yerkovich. The ending debate for tonight will be the Sweetwater County Sheriff debate between John Grossnickle and Dwane Pacheco.
Public invited to WYDOT meeting with County Commissioners next Tuesday
WYDOT to meet with County on local projects
Cape seal project to resume in Green River today
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River is resuming its Cape Seal to several different streets in the City. The preliminary schedule for the Scrub Seal is as follows:. According to the press release it’s mentioned that “You’ll notice Hackberry is listed twice. They are going to try to get it on Thursday, but looking at quantities it will be tough so Hackberry could have the work done on Friday.”
Harold Lee Rollins Sr. (September 19, 1939 – July 23, 2022)
Harold Lee Rollins Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died following a sudden illness. Following cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Danielle Marie Kaumo (July 10, 1984 – August 5, 2022)
Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 7 – August 8, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 9, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and...
Some area high school sports will start practice today
August 8, 2022 — The summer season has ended for many area high school athletes. Wyoming high school golf and tennis teams and 4A football teams can start practicing today for their upcoming 2022 fall seasons. According to the Wyoming High School Activities Association website, golf teams can participate...
Rock Springs Prospectors Jr A Hockey Team in search of Billet families
Sweetwater County, Wyoming- Head Coach Corey Briknell of the Rock Springs Prospectors Jr A Hockey team is seeking Billet families for incoming players this fall. Billet families are essentially host families that invite junior players into their homes to stay during the hockey season. Players are seeking families willing to provide food, shelter, and a family setting while receiving a financial compensation as well as free passes to the home games.
