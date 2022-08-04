ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Days of Our Lives ending 57-year run on NBC — and it’s moving to Peacock

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCgfe_0h4XpOyx00

Days of Our Lives has been a staple of NBC’s broadcast schedule for almost six decades, but after 57 years on the air the show is bowing out. But don’t worry, Days of Our Lives isn’t canceled, it's just moving over to a new home: Peacock .

Vulture reports that from September 12, Days of Our Lives will make the switch to streaming marking the end of an era. Its move will also signal NBC’s exit from a genre of television it helped pioneer: the daytime soap. The network is credited with starting the sudser craze in 1949 with These Are My Children, and the genre peaked in the early 1970s with almost 20 daytime soaps running across various channels.

Days of Our Lives premiered in November 1965 and to date more than 14,000 episodes have aired on NBC. However, with the popularity of daytime soaps decreasing at the turning of the millennium, and the rise of streaming in the last decade, the show has faced an uncertain future for several years now. In fact, of the four remaining network daytime soaps, Days of Our Lives draws the smallest average viewing figures.

A final cancelation may well have been in the cards, but instead the show will be moving out to NBC’s streaming service Peacock where new episodes will be exclusively available. The small, but passionate, Days of Our Lives fandom is likely already familiar with Peacock as the service offers a string of Days of Our Lives spinoff series. Clearly, these have been popular enough with Peacock viewers for NBC executives to be convinced to move the flagship show over as well.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

When Days of Our Lives ends its remarkably TV run in September that will leave just three daytime soaps still broadcasting on network television: ABC’s General Hospital and The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. These could be the next candidates to make their way over to streaming, leaving an American intuition merely a relic of the past.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lazarus
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Television#Nbc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy