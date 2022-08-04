Recession: Was the Bank of England right to raise interest rates?

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
BBC
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Larry Summers is ‘appalled’ by the private equity carve outs in the Inflation Reduction Act
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers initially supported the major tax, climate change, and healthcare bill that passed the Senate on Sunday. But he has a quibble with two of the late changes to the bill that let wealthy hedge fund managers and venture capital partners avoid paying higher taxes. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. probes firm linked with Abramovich over hedge fund investments - NYT
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. federal authorities are investigating investment advisory firm Concord Management, which oversaw hedge fund investments worth billions of dollars for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
BBC
Thatch price hike 'could force homeowners to sell'
Owners of idyllic "chocolate box" homes could be forced to sell up as the price of thatch surges, an expert has warned. The price of a bundle of water reed has doubled to about £7 in 18 months, says the National Society of Master Thatchers (NSMT). Britain uses 5m...
BBC
US invests $280bn in high tech to compete with China
US President Joe Biden has signed a law committing $280bn (£232bn) to high tech manufacturing and scientific research amid fears the country is losing its technological edge to China. The investments include tax breaks for companies that build computer chip manufacturing plants in the US. Business groups have long...
Comments / 0