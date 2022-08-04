Read on www.zacks.com
Here's What to Expect Ahead of Aspen's (AZPN) Q4 Earnings
AZPN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, indicating an increase of 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $297.4 million, suggesting an increase of 50.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Hyatt (H) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
H - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a positive earnings surprise of 19.5%. The Trend in Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged...
DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DOCU - Free Report) closed at $71.19, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained...
What's in Store for Pangaea Logistics (PANL) in Q2 Earnings?
PANL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, after market close. Pangaea Logistics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 27.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been stable at 37 cents over the past 60 days.
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TG Therapeutics (. TGTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Century Casinos (CNTY) Could Rally 97%: Here's is How to Trade
CNTY - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $8.39, gaining 15.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $16.50 indicates a 96.7% upside potential.
Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
CLVS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 50 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of 61 cents. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash adjustment of $9.7 million in other manufacturing costs related to the expected expiration of Rubraca currently in inventory) was 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 42 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss of 61 cents.
Wall Street Analysts See a 26% Upside in Andersons (ANDE): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
ANDE - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $37.95, gaining 23.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $48 indicates a 26.5% upside potential.
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Is a Surprise Coming for Atlas (ATCO) This Earnings Season?
ATCO - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Atlas is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ATCO in this report.
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Higher Expenses
FSK - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted net investment income (NII) per share of 67 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. This compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s 74 cents. Results were aided by a substantial rise in total investment income. Also, portfolio activity was decent...
Walt Disney (DIS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DIS - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved down 3.3% to 58 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 81.3% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days. AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus. AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN...
