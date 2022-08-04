Hometown Farmer - Saying goodbye to Joel DeJong during a drought

Read on siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Walk for the Future with the Iowa SIDS Foundation
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Iowa SIDS Foundations of Siouxland would like to invite you to the upcoming Walk for the Future. This annual walk is to show support to grieving families, provide safe sleep education to the public and to raise funds for research into the cause of SIDS.
Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
Siouxland Humane Society hopes to "Clear the Shelter" in August
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The month of August is an important one for animal shelters nationwide because they have a goal of being completely empty. August is "Clear the Shelter" month, promoting pet adoption to find our furry friends the perfect forever home. At the Siouxland Humane Society, they hope to see an empty shelter by the end of the month with all of their residents home with their new families.
Help Siouxland News "Pack the Bus" with school supplies for local kids!
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — This week, Siouxland News is "Packing the Bus" as part of our annual school supply drive for kids in need. Red donation barrels are located at all metro-area Hy-Vee stores as well as the Woodhouse Auto Dealership on 6th Street. All supplies donated stay local,...
Three Years Later: Microchip reunites Texas Family with lost dog in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.
Sioux City man wins $20,000 lottery prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City resident Kelvin Windle is $20,000 richer after winning the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Four Corners Crossword” scratch game. Windle purchased his winning ticket at the Hamilton Hy-Vee in Sioux City. Four Corners Crossword is a $2 scratch...
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
Storm Lake man dies after O'Brien Co. crash
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Storm Lake man is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar, Iowa on Saturday afternoon, August 6th. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, Iowa, was going...
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
South Sioux City barbershop gives back to students with free haircuts and backpacks
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A barber shop in South Sioux City and several other local businesses are trying to help families get ready for the new school year, with new backpacks and free haircuts. Sunday, Aug. 7th, was the second-annual back-to-school drive at Aaron's Barber Shop in South...
Tuesday Morning Semi Fire
The Le Mars Fire Department was called out shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to a location just north of Le Mars, on the ramp near Fedders Marine and RV. The engine compartment of a semi-trailer truck was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. The trailer was filled with livestock, but none of the animals were injured.
Siouxland Community Health Center celebrating Health Center Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — National Health week is bringing together leading officials in the Siouxland health community. Everyone deserves access to healthcare services. Centers are supported by boards of directors that are made up of at least 51% of consumers of the healthcare services that are provided in the community. They use an integrated model of care.
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
Storm Lake Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In NW Iowa Saturday
Over the weekend, a Storm Lake man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in O’Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:58 p.m. Saturday just east of Primghar. Authorities say 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland was traveling northbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The truck collided in the intersection with the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. The Ford then entered the ditch and rolled, partially ejecting Kirkholm, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Brien County Emergency Medical Services transported Banks to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Dakota Valley School District prepares for upcoming school year
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley School District is getting ready for another school year where they’re expecting over 1300 students to be in attendance in their K-12 building. DV has been working to keep class sizes small throughout every grade level, and this year they hired 9 new teachers at the upper elementary/middle school and high school levels to do so.
School Resource Officers and new teachers go through safety training ahead of new semester
IOWA — A rash of school shootings has educators and law enforcement across the tri-state area making school safety a big priority as the start of a new school year gets closer. Safety in schools goes beyond emergency plans. Law enforcement officers from all over Northwest Iowa gathered in...
