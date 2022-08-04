No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival

Brantley Gilbert will be hitting the main stage at 8 tonight at the Mississippi Valley Fair!. The fairgrounds are located at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO