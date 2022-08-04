Read on kaynewscow.com
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Braman
BRAMAN — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two Chikasha residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident at 11:31 a.m. today on I-35 near the 232 mile marker, southbound lanes, three miles north of Braman. Troopers report that Lisa K. Lujan, 48, was driving a 2004 International tractor that...
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
Man, 38, rushed to hospital after 5-hour standoff with SWAT in north Wichita on Sunday
The man was shot once by an officer, according to Wichita police chief Lem Moore.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
Enid police investigating armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Enid are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
Wichita police identify man crossing Broadway with lawnmower who was fatally hit by SUV
The wreck happened at 10:18 p.m. near 58th and Broadway.
Vigil held for 17-year-old who drowned last weekend
RAMONA, Okla. — A Washington County community came together to remember a teenager who died last weekend. 17-year-old Ethan Dodson died last Saturday while swimming at Ponca Lake in Kay County. Dodson swam out to a buoy but went under when he was swimming back. Oklahoma Highway Patrol found his body around two hours later.
Stillwater man arrested, accused of stealing a truck, running from a crash, and hiding in the woods
STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he stole a car, ran from a crash, and hid in the woods for hours. Witnesses called police just before 2 a.m. Friday morning. When officers arrived, witnesses said a car hit a trailer and the driver had left.
News On 6
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
Inmate used hemorrhoid cream to open hole in jail window, affidavit says
An affidavit filed in the Sedgwick County District Court has revealed more details about the plotted riot at the Sedgwick County Jail in July.
poncacitynow.com
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Energy’s Johnston selected for Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ponca City Energy General Manager Phil Johnston is one of two city officials from around the state, who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials, during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 15 at the Doubletree Downtown Hotel in Tulsa.
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces July 25-Aug. 5
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court July 25-Aug. 5 are:. Shane Tyler McGee and Chelsea Nicole Dariann Garner. Joseph Anthony Jurkovich and Danielle Rebecca Taylor. Divorces. Sue Ellen Brashear vs. Danny Ray Brashear. Mary Katherine Combs vs. Richard Eugene Combs.
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
kosu.org
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
Oil Spill Leaks Into Skull Creek Near Cushing; EPA Leading Clean-Up Effort
Crews are working to clean up an oil spill northeast of Cushing in Payne County. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, on July 8th the Osage Pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners ruptured, releasing around 1,000 barrels of crude oil into Skull Creek. They say the pipeline was fixed ten days late and is back in service at 20 percent less pressure. A huge cleanup led by the EPA is now underway.
kaynewscow.com
Fall bowling leagues forming
PONCA CITY — Bowling leagues will be return to action in Kay County soon. Ponca City Bowling Association manager Duane Hunt said that the sale and closing of Ponca Bowl in March resulted in Ponca City leagues to end their seasons early or move to one of two other bowling centers.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grandaddy of All Pow-Wows Scheduled for August 25-28
The 146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is scheduled for August 25-28 this year. Held at tribal cultural grounds located five miles south of Ponca City on Highway 177, the event will feature war dance competitions for all ages, interactive story-telling dances, and a Princess coronation. Traditional foods and crafts will be for sale by a variety of indigenous-owned businesses.
