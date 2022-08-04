Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Rudy Giuliani says he can't make the trip to testify before a Georgia grand jury. But Fulton County prosecutors say they have receipts showing he's got no problem traveling.
Rudy Giuliani pointed to an unspecified medical condition to request a delay of his Tuesday appearance before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Dan Cox says he would use Maryland law enforcement to ‘stand against’ federal government after raid on Trump’s residence
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor rushed to defend former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI search for stolen documents at Trump’s residence and vowed to use Maryland state resources to “stand against” the federal government if he’s elected in November. Cox said on social media he would, as governor, use the Maryland State Police and Maryland National Guard “to stand ...
Jury seated in retrial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A group of 18 men and women, including six alternates, have been seated to the jury that will decide whether two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are guilty.
Comments / 0