Idaho State

The Baltimore Sun

Dan Cox says he would use Maryland law enforcement to ‘stand against’ federal government after raid on Trump’s residence

Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor rushed to defend former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI search for stolen documents at Trump’s residence and vowed to use Maryland state resources to “stand against” the federal government if he’s elected in November. Cox said on social media he would, as governor, use the Maryland State Police and Maryland National Guard “to stand ...
MARYLAND STATE

