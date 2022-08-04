[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million

Read on 1037theloon.com
Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday
KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted next week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey
RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
See Photos From The Grand Opening Celebration Of Sunken Ship Brewing In Princeton
Sunken Ship Brewing in Princeton, Minnesota has been in the works for quite some time and finally celebrated with a Grand Opening celebration, bringing in music, food, people, and brews. Enjoy the photos from the big event, and let's look forward to a 1st year Anniversary next year, and many more to come.
‘Main Street’ Grants Available To Help Revitalize Cold Spring
COLD SPRING -- Some money is available to help revitalize properties in Cold Spring. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development has awarded a $4.5 million Main Street grant to the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the Cold Spring area. The money would be used for repairs and renovations of buildings,...
Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration
The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
Minnesota Town that Gives The Feel of a European Town
I've always wanted to head to Europe... haven't had that chance as of yet. First, I need to renew my passport, secondly, I need to get some more cash to afford said trip to Europe, and in the third place, it would be nice to wait until I know that a checked bag is actually going to arrive at the same destination that I do.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Billboard Blocking Skyline View in Minnesota – Problem Solved
If you are sitting at your office desk and you actually happen to have a window that overlooks the city's skyline you would like to actually see the skyline, right? If there was a giant billboard that was obstructing that view that would be a bit of a bummer, right?
What Happened To Susan Swedell? “Somebody Knows Something”
It was one of those blizzardy Minnesota nights on January 19, 1988 and a mother is waiting for her daughter, Susan, to return from her job at Kmart. She should have been home by now. Susan Swedell, 19, left her job to attempt to get home that night in blizzard...
Come And See Us At The Benton County Fair This Week!
The Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids and we are going to be out at the fair during its 6-day run! Stop out to our booth, we are located over by the 4-H building this year close to the Remembering Our Fallen Tribute area. We will...
Interactive Monster Jam Experience Coming To ValleyFair In August
An interactive Monster Jam exhibit and ride are coming to Shakopee's Valleyfair amusement park this month. Monster Jam Thunder Alley will be at the park from August 12 through September 5th, 2022. Monster Jam Thunder Alley will feature an opportunity to ride in an eight-seat Monster Jam truck, an interactive...
Sauk Rapids Police Release Statement on Fake Facebook Post
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. Police Chief Perry Beise says the post has been passed around several social media and other sites. Beise says at this time the Sauk Rapids Police Department has...
New Housing Development Gets Green Light in Becker
BECKER -- A new housing development got the green light from Becker Wednesday night. Avalon Estates will bring 22 twin homes, two apartment buildings, and three out lots to a ten-acre lot next to the Community Center. The Becker City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit that finalizes the...
Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy
UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
