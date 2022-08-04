ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

ADOC: Man at Anchorage Correctional Complex dies

Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The department says 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson was pronounced dead on Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department says no foul play is suspected in the death. Wilson is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say

A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed, an Alaska newspaper reported.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID—and Avoids Ticket

A woman avoided a ticket when she showed the cops who pulled her over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license. Two cops in Anchorage, Alaska, reportedly violated department policy in the incident, though it’s unclear what the policy was or what disciplinary action they will face as the department is treating the matter as confidential, Anchorage Daily News reports. Mimi Israelah wrote in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving in the early hours of July 9 as she was driving to an Anchorage pizzeria after arriving from California for a Trump rally. She...
ANCHORAGE, AK
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Every day is a fight, in life and in the ring’: Allentown boxing program gets kids off streets (WATCH)

A small boxing gym on the top floor of a gritty warehouse that’s home to Azar Towing in Allentown is changing lives. Co-founder Paul Pinnock, 53, has transformed young lives for 11 years with his nonprofit Lehigh Valley Pound 4 Pound Boxing. He finally got his own place two years ago and will celebrate the gym’s third anniversary later this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You wouldn’t expect your life to change from dumpster diving, but for one Alaskan, that’s exactly what she thought happened. Just a few weeks ago, Ella Guest found herself restless in the middle of the night. To clear her head she decided to go for a walk with a friend. That friend suggested they dumpster dive — something Guest had never thought to do before.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness

Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

1 dead in Wasilla car crash

Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
WASILLA, AK
Must Read Alaska

Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office

When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.
ANCHORAGE, AK
LehighValleyLive.com

Push underway for $50M grant to reshape West Ward neighborhoods, public housing

The City of Easton wants to apply for between $30 million and $50 million in federal funds to reshape public housing and neighborhood life in its troubled West Ward. The Choice Neighborhoods grant would be Easton’s largest public housing initiative since the city implemented a $20 million grant to tear down the Delaware Terrace barracks-style homes on the South Side about 15 years ago. Delaware Terrace was replaced by cottages of Neston Heights.
EASTON, PA
