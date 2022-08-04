Read on www.lehighvalleylive.com
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
kinyradio.com
ADOC: Man at Anchorage Correctional Complex dies
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The department says 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson was pronounced dead on Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department says no foul play is suspected in the death. Wilson is...
Gun gets pulled during parking dispute, Bethlehem police say
A 52-year-old Bethlehem woman allegedly pulled a gun during a fight over parking. Bethlehem police were called on Sunday to the 2200 block of Rodgers Street, at the edge of a residential area on the east side of the city near where Stefko Boulevard ends at Easton Avenue. Police said...
Drunken man uses wrought iron chair to beat, seriously injure another man, Bethlehem cops say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man, who got into a fight while drinking Monday night, struck a man several times with a wrought iron chair, causing serious injuries, city police say in court papers. Christopher Troxell, of the 600 block of Linden Street, was arraigned before District Judge John Capobianco on charges...
Woman caring for person with dementia steals $55K in gold coins from home, police say
A 47-year-old Bethlehem woman was charged Monday with burglary and related offenses after stealing 30 ounces of gold coins valued at more than $55,000 from an 86-year-old Bethlehem Township woman for whom the suspect was supposed to be caring, police report. Ivette Robles, of the 900 block of Geissinger Street,...
Shots fired Sunday night in Phillipsburg alley, authorities say
Several shots were fired late Sunday night in a Phillipsburg alley, but no one was wounded, authorities say. Six shell casings were recovered from Pear Alley near Fillmore Street after the 10:58 p.m. incident, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told lehighvalleylive.com. Two vehicles were hit, Pfeiffer said. No one was...
Jalopnik
'White Privilege Card' Not Actually Accepted by Anchorage Police at Traffic Stops
The Anchorage Police Department found two officers’ violated department policy after accepting a woman’s novelty “White Privilege Card” instead of a driver’s license during a traffic stop in July. Officers Charles Worland and Nicholas Bowe accepted the novelty card instead of a driver’s license during...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed, an Alaska newspaper reported.
Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID—and Avoids Ticket
A woman avoided a ticket when she showed the cops who pulled her over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license. Two cops in Anchorage, Alaska, reportedly violated department policy in the incident, though it’s unclear what the policy was or what disciplinary action they will face as the department is treating the matter as confidential, Anchorage Daily News reports. Mimi Israelah wrote in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving in the early hours of July 9 as she was driving to an Anchorage pizzeria after arriving from California for a Trump rally. She...
‘Every day is a fight, in life and in the ring’: Allentown boxing program gets kids off streets (WATCH)
A small boxing gym on the top floor of a gritty warehouse that’s home to Azar Towing in Allentown is changing lives. Co-founder Paul Pinnock, 53, has transformed young lives for 11 years with his nonprofit Lehigh Valley Pound 4 Pound Boxing. He finally got his own place two years ago and will celebrate the gym’s third anniversary later this month.
Politics at Musikfest? Campaigning is a no-no, but free speech is welcome
Abortion rights. Gun control. Closely contested races for Congress and Pennsylvania governor. None of it’s cause to do anything different at Musikfest, the 10-day festival of tunes, food and drink that kicked off with a preview night Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 in Bethlehem. “We operate the festival...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You wouldn’t expect your life to change from dumpster diving, but for one Alaskan, that’s exactly what she thought happened. Just a few weeks ago, Ella Guest found herself restless in the middle of the night. To clear her head she decided to go for a walk with a friend. That friend suggested they dumpster dive — something Guest had never thought to do before.
alaskapublic.org
Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness
Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
Early morning fire in 120-year-old house outside Allentown quickly extinguished
An early morning house fire in a century-old Salisbury Township home was extinguished within minutes and resulted in just minor injuries, township police report. The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday for a house on in the 1000 block of East Emmaus Avenue, less than a mile outside Allentown.
invisiblepeople.tv
Anchorage, Alaska Declares State of Homelessness a Humanitarian Crisis and is Awarded Funding
Since the closure of the Sullivan Arena and other emergency shelters set up as a result of COVID-19, Anchorage representatives have witnessed what they call a “humanitarian crisis on our streets” unfold. A recent news release stated intentions to spend millions of dollars on housing and shelter, which...
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in Wasilla car crash
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office
When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.
Push underway for $50M grant to reshape West Ward neighborhoods, public housing
The City of Easton wants to apply for between $30 million and $50 million in federal funds to reshape public housing and neighborhood life in its troubled West Ward. The Choice Neighborhoods grant would be Easton’s largest public housing initiative since the city implemented a $20 million grant to tear down the Delaware Terrace barracks-style homes on the South Side about 15 years ago. Delaware Terrace was replaced by cottages of Neston Heights.
