David York Jr.
David Leon York Jr., 59, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Evansville. He was born on December 5, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C. To the late David Leon York Sr., and Talitha Karen Gilstrap, He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for many years. He loved fishing, camping, reading the Bible and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Robert McKee
Robert James “Tank” McKee, 43, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1978, in Lawrenceville, IL to Robert James McKee and Lois Jean Laughlin. He was a member of the Free Mason’s Linton Lodge #560, Indiana Widow Son’s Brethren Chapter, Greene County Shrine Club and Sullivan County Shrine Club.
President of Evansville Baseball League Facing Theft Charges
The investigation into missing popcorn money at a travel baseball league in Evansville has the league’s president looking at charges. Police arrested Eric Cooper on Friday. He’s the president of the Evansville South Baseball League, and investigators say he stole over $6,000 in cash that was supposed to go to the league.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
Pike Co. Receives “Broadband Ready” Designation
According to Inside Indiana Business, the Indiana Broadband Office has designated Pike County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout the Hoosier State. The certification will let the telecommunication industry know that Pike County is working to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
Mary Louise Abel
Mary Louise Abel, 92, of Shoals passed away on August 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1929 in Shoals, to Richard and Eva Frances (Johnson) Dwyer. She was a graduate of Shoals High School Class of 1947. Mary worked as a Homemaker. On June 26, 1949 she married Robert F. Abel.
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
Lane Restrictions Announced on US 41 Near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on US 41 near Carlisle. Beginning tomorrow, the north and southbound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. These restrictions will occur in five locations from State Road 58 to West County Road 1100 South.
Washington City Council Moves Forward with Housing & Solar Projects
The Washington city council approved several economic development resolutions and passed an ordinance establishing a Washington Economic Development Fund at Monday night’s meeting. This set the framework for a third housing development on Washington’s east side. The development will be on a 10-acre tract on Business 50 just west...
Trailer Stolen from Jasper Rural King
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of a trailer. The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in reference to a trailer that was stolen from Rural King in the early morning hours of Monday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at (812)...
One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash
An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
