Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Assaults on Firefighters in Seattle Increasing, Jeopardizing Public Safety
Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action to protect first responders. City...
'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home he shared with roommates, his slaying remains a mystery that seems increasingly unlikely to be solved as Portland, Oregon, police confront a spike in killings and more than 100 officer vacancies.
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Suspect in Custody for Alleged Stabbing of Man, Standoff with Seattle Police
Seattle, WA: Late Sunday evening, August 7, 911 dispatchers received a call for a man who claimed he had been stabbed by a resident in the 7700 block of Sunnyside Avenue in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle. The man was able to escape the home and responding medics transported him...
Housing Shortage has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, new Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
publicola.com
Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban
Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit
Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
VIDEO: OL Landen Hatchett talks Washington commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett committed to Washington back in June. The lineman was one of the Offensive Line MVP's at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. He talked above about his commitment to Washington, his senior season and more.
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Public concerned about convicted criminal on the run
SEATTLE — Many people in downtown Seattle are concerned about a man who has committed violent assaults on women and is now on the run. Police say that 21-year-old Isaiah Clay Lewis kicked two women in the back of the head. Tracy Roberts says she was kicked by the...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
Man suspected of assaulting women at Seattle Center charged with hate crime
SEATTLE — The man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was charged with a hate crime on Thursday. Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, also faces charges of assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree. His arraignment is set for Aug. 18.
Police looking for man convicted of violent assaults on women
SEATTLE — A Seattle man who is believed to be a danger to the community after a pattern of past violent assaults is on the run. Isaiah Clay Lewis, 21, committed several brutal, unprovoked and random attacks in January 2021. In surveillance video from two attacks, Lewis is seen...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1