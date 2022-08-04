ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Housing Shortage has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, new Study Shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Bruce Harrell
Chronicle

Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit

Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
SEATTLE, WA
#Seattle Police Department#Seattle City Council#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

Public concerned about convicted criminal on the run

SEATTLE — Many people in downtown Seattle are concerned about a man who has committed violent assaults on women and is now on the run. Police say that 21-year-old Isaiah Clay Lewis kicked two women in the back of the head. Tracy Roberts says she was kicked by the...
q13fox.com

Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
KENT, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4

SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
TACOMA, WA
