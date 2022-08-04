ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Alibaba, MercadoLibre And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares rose 169.2% to $12.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million. Monday.Com MNDY shares rose 13.43% to $145.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Data...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Biocryst Pharmaceuticals#Mercadolibre#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pre Market Session#Gbt#Mgp Ingredients Inc#Mercadolibre Inc#Meli#Playtika Holding Corp#Pltk#Bcrx#Q2#Confluent Inc#Cflt#Altice Usa Inc#Atus
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Benzinga

11 Analysts Have This to Say About Revolve Group

Within the last quarter, Revolve Gr RVLV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $31.82 versus the current price of Revolve Gr at $27.345, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Generac Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Generac Hldgs GNRC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $351.56 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $248.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where CVS Health Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CVS Health has an average price target of $119.0 with a high of $127.00 and a low of $112.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Palantir Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Palantir Technologies PLTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $97.37 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $227 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy