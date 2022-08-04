Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Related
Death of Man Found Unconscious in Yakima Ruled a Homicide, the City's 10th This Year
Yakima police are investigating a transient man’s death after the King County Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide. Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, 36, whose last known address was in Zillah, was found unconscious Friday in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. He...
Fire Near Vantage Grows to over 26,000 Acres, 21 Percent Contained
VANTAGE - Despite challenges posed by weather and fire behavior, crews made steps toward getting the Vantage Highway Fire under control on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Crews are looking forward to cooler weather and higher humidity levels Thursday for providing additional opportunities for progress.
10,500 Acre Fire Near Vantage is 18% Contained
VANTAGE - Officials say aircraft will continue supporting firefighting efforts today at the Vantage Highway Fire with water and retardant along the northern boundary of the blaze. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the fire was listed at 10,500 acres and 18% contained. Tuesday night at about 7:30 p.m., a small...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0