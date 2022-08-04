Read on www.agriculture.com
Agriculture Online
Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty - sources
MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India could scrap a 40% duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world's second biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday. The South Asian country barred...
Agriculture Online
China's Dalian soybean, soyoil options make debut trade
Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's soybeans and soyoil options made their debut trade on the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Monday, as the world's biggest commodity buyer looks to provide more hedging tools and improve its pricing power. Domestic investors can now trade options for both of Dalian's No. 1 soybean...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in July fell 9.1% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, as poor crushing margins and weaker consumption in the world's largest buyer of the oilseed reduced appetite for shipments. China brought in 7.88 million tonnes of the oilseed in July,...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online
Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 0.6% y/y
MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production contracted at an annual pace of 0.6% by value in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday. Crops, which accounted for about 55% of the sector's overall production, declined 2.8% despite a 0.7% rise in paddy rice harvest....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat ticks higher, Ukrainian exports limit gains; corn dips
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses but pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from Ukraine curbed gains. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although higher U.S....
Agriculture Online
Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
Agriculture Online
6 farmer insights on inflation and supply chain issues
Several grain farmers weigh in on how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Read the full article here.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy falls on rain forecasts; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans fall; corn rises; wheat eases as Ukraine trade watched
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine could start exports of new wheat crop via ports in September - official
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said on Friday. Ukraine hopes in several months to increase shipments of grain through the route to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month from 1 million tonnes expected in August, the official, Taras Vysotskiy, said. Such volumes will allow Ukraine to receive enough funds so it does not have to reduce its sowing plans, the official said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
Agriculture Online
Wheat and corn fall as more grain ships leave Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn prices fell on Monday after reports of more ships sailing from Ukraine to bring grain exports into global markets. Welcome rain and lower temperatures forecast in the U.S. Midwest also weakened corn and soybeans. The Chicago Board of Trade's most active...
Agriculture Online
Morocco's 2022 cereals harvest down 67% at 3.4 mln T, ministry says
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's 2022 drought-hit cereals harvest was down 67% from last year at 3.4 million tonnes, including 1.89 million tonnes of soft wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The durum harvest stood at 0.81 million tonnes and barley at 0.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi...
Agriculture Online
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The Sacura, which departed from Yuzni, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, it said, while the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures firm
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange live cattle futures firmed to their highest in more than three months on Friday, while hog futures edged back toward the 13-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 137.875 cents per lb, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 29 during the session, and most-active October gained 0.225 cent to 143.875 cents.
