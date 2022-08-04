ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Agriculture Online

China's Dalian soybean, soyoil options make debut trade

Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's soybeans and soyoil options made their debut trade on the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Monday, as the world's biggest commodity buyer looks to provide more hedging tools and improve its pricing power. Domestic investors can now trade options for both of Dalian's No. 1 soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
Agriculture Online

Philippines says Q2 agricultural output down 0.6% y/y

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production contracted at an annual pace of 0.6% by value in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday. Crops, which accounted for about 55% of the sector's overall production, declined 2.8% despite a 0.7% rise in paddy rice harvest....
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat ticks higher, Ukrainian exports limit gains; corn dips

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses but pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from Ukraine curbed gains. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although higher U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

6 farmer insights on inflation and supply chain issues

Several grain farmers weigh in on how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy falls on rain forecasts; corn firm, wheat weak

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine could start exports of new wheat crop via ports in September - official

KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said on Friday. Ukraine hopes in several months to increase shipments of grain through the route to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month from 1 million tonnes expected in August, the official, Taras Vysotskiy, said. Such volumes will allow Ukraine to receive enough funds so it does not have to reduce its sowing plans, the official said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat and corn fall as more grain ships leave Ukraine

HAMBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn prices fell on Monday after reports of more ships sailing from Ukraine to bring grain exports into global markets. Welcome rain and lower temperatures forecast in the U.S. Midwest also weakened corn and soybeans. The Chicago Board of Trade's most active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Morocco's 2022 cereals harvest down 67% at 3.4 mln T, ministry says

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's 2022 drought-hit cereals harvest was down 67% from last year at 3.4 million tonnes, including 1.89 million tonnes of soft wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The durum harvest stood at 0.81 million tonnes and barley at 0.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The Sacura, which departed from Yuzni, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, it said, while the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures firm

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange live cattle futures firmed to their highest in more than three months on Friday, while hog futures edged back toward the 13-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 137.875 cents per lb, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 29 during the session, and most-active October gained 0.225 cent to 143.875 cents.
AGRICULTURE

