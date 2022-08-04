Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse’s Relationship Timeline

Chace Crawford has made a name for himself on television with starring roles in hit shows like Gossip Girl and Amazon’s The Boys . Fans of his work are just as interested in his dating life, especially when it’s another actor. Here’s a look at Crawford’s three-year relationship with actor Rebecca Rittenhouse.

How did Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse meet?

The pair met while co-starring in the 2015 soap opera Blood & Oil . They played married couple Billy and Cody LeFever, and it seems like sparks were flying on and off set.

The dating rumors seemed to be confirmed after Rittenhouse was in attendance at Crawford’s 30th birthday party.

“Rebecca was by Chace’s side most of the night,” a source told Us at the time, with another insider adding that the pair “had great chemistry on set.”

The pair continued to quietly date but sparked breakup rumors at the end of 2018. Crawford and Rittenhouse confirmed that they had split in 2019, and it seems like they’re not planning on getting back together.

Who are Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse dating today?

“I’ve been dating around a little bit, but, you know, nothing serious,” Crawford told Us just a few months after the breakup. However, the pair are on good terms, still following each other on Instagram and even going on vacation together.

In 2021, photos of the two on an Italian vacation made many wonder if Crawford and Rittenhouse had reunited. However, a source told TMZ that they are just “great friends,” and they are not back together.

So, who are Crawford and Rittenhouse dating today? All reports indicate that the pair is still single. Distractify notes that Rittenhouse’s relationship status is unclear. However, both are very private, so they might just be keeping a new relationship on the down low.

Crawford has previously dated big names like Carrie Underwood and Twilight star Ashley Greene , but he seems content to play the field for now.

Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse’s TV success

Both Crawford and Rittenhouse have found success on TV shows. Rittenhouse got her start in Fox’s Red Band Society and has continued to work in television, with roles on The Affair , The Mindy Project , Suits , and The Handmaid’s Tale . She has also shown up on the big screen, scoring roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Good on Paper .

The actor is currently playing the titular role in Hulu’s Maggie , a show about a psychic who can predict other people’s futures. When she gets a glimpse of her own future for the first time, Maggie decides to start working on her present.

Crawford became an overnight sensation with his role as Nate Archibald on the popular teen show Gossip Girl . He has since appeared in movies like What to Expect When You’re Expecting , Charlie Says , and Inheritance .

Like Rittenhouse, Crawford has found success in the world of television, most notably with his role as The Deep in Amazon’s The Boys .

