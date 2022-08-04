IDs Released For 3 Killed In Fiery Northern State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead

Northern State Parkway Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Wikipedia image by Freddie

State police have identified three people killed in a fiery Long Island crash after hitting a group of trees before the vehicle burst into flames.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

The occupants of the vehicle have been identified as the driver, Puneet Singh, age 23, of Iselin, New Jersey; front-seat passenger Harpaul Multani, age 23 of Jamaica, Queens, and the rear-seat passenger, Amarjit Singh, age 23 of Hazlet, New Jersey, Ahlgrim said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway striking multiple trees on the southbound shoulder and becoming fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

All three occupants died at the scene, Ahlgrim said.

The collision is still under investigation and the state police are asking anyone with information to call 631- 756-3300.

