Bozeman School District struggling to fill non-teaching positions

With all of the staffing shortages around Gallatin County, Bozeman School District is no stranger to facing challenges filling all of its open positions. Pat Strauss, the HR Director of Bozeman Schools, told MTN News the district has hired many people but there are still plenty of openings.

“We’ve hired 70 new certified staff, so we’re looking pretty good there. The areas that we’ve struggled with this year is to get school psychologists and school counselors,” said Strauss.

With 70 new teachers being hired, this leaves Bozeman Schools fully staffed in the education department. Although they have plenty of teachers, food service workers and guidance counselors are still needed.

“We need about half a dozen food service servers all over the district,” said Strauss.

The salaries for these positions are competitive to try and keep up with the cost of housing in Bozeman, starting at $18 to $19 an hour. Although the school district is trying to remain competitive, they have lost some applicants due to the rising cost of living here.

“You know, the housing market has really played into that. We had some candidates that we reached out to for interview and they looked at the cost of housing in Bozeman and said you know, we don’t even think we’re gonna interview with you guys,” Strauss said.

If you are interested in applying to any jobs available in Bozeman School District, you can visit the district's application website .