Meet Maury applications open for 2022 session through Aug. 26

By Special to The Daily Herald
 5 days ago
The Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance is now accepting applications for its 2022 Meet Maury program.

Meet Maury is a four-week program designed to educate and integrate new residents into the culture and community of Maury County.

The program was developed in 2019 by Maury Alliance and the Leadership Maury Board of Trustees in response to the unprecedented population growth Maury County was experiencing at that time. According to the 2020 US Census, Maury County is in the top 5% for U.S. County Growth Rate.

“After meeting several new residents through my role at Maury Alliance who were interested in getting plugged into the community and learning more about their new home, I saw a need for this type of program in Maury County and began working with the Leadership Mauy Board to put it together,” Kara Williams, Maury Alliance Chamber Director and Leadership Maury Program Coordinator said.

Participants in the program will meet once a week over a four-week period in September. Over the course of Meet Maury, these participants will be introduced to the rich history, culture, natural resources and institutions within Maury County. They will make connections with local leaders and learn about opportunities to get involved and make an impact in their new community.

“We loved participating in the inaugural Meet Maury program… not only did we learn a tremendous amount about where we live but made a lot of new friends that we still socialize with today," former participants Debbie and Randy Notley said. "Through this program, we’ve found our niche in local volunteer opportunities and civic organizations. Would highly recommend for any newcomers."

The Fall 2022 Meet Maury session is scheduled to take kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with following sessions Friday, Sept. 16, Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Program days will commence at 8 a.m. and will wrap by 3 p.m.

Sessions are limited to 25 participants who are selected through an application process. Applicants must be residents of Maury County and at least 21 years of age. Preference will be given to those who have moved to Maury County within the last five years, though any resident that is ready to get engaged in their local community is welcome to apply.

Those interested in participating in Meet Maury, visit www.MauryAlliance.com/meet-maury to download an application, or pick one up in person at Maury Alliance during business hours at 106 West 6th Street, Columbia, TN 38451. Applications for the program will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 26.

