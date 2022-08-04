Police departments ramp up school shooter training as students return to classroom

Read on www.11alive.com
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Gwinnett elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
Atlanta Police's claim on homicides decreasing since April needs context
ATLANTA — The first week of August just wrapped up and Atlanta Police Department detectives are investigating at least seven homicide cases. Last week, Atlanta's interim police chief Darin Schierbaum said the city's homicide rate has declined since April. "When you look at the homicide trends, they've been decreasing...
6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
19-year-old choked to death by roommate in Clayton County, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for choking a 19-year-old to death on Sunday night, Clayton County Police Department said. Police received a call around 9 p.m. about a domestic dispute that involved death and drove over to the 8100 block of Webb Road in Riverdale. The...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting at Clayton County hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Clayton County hibachi restaurant turned himself in Monday, according to police. On July 20, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lakeridge Parkway in Riverdale shortly after 3 p.m. The hibachi restaurant is located next to several businesses including a Little Caesar's Pizza and a barbershop.
Man stabbed with box cutter at Atlanta gas station, in critical condition
ATLANTA — A man is fighting for his life, according to police, after being stabbed with a box cutter at an Atlanta gas station. It happened Monday night in a parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Atlanta Police said the suspect was drunk, and was beaten and knocked...
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Independent pathology results of Georgia woman who died after falling out of deputy's car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — An independent medical review for Brianna Grier, a Georgia woman who died six days after falling out of a deputy's car, was released on Monday. Pathologist Dr. Alicia Wilson of the University of Michigan, who did the independent autopsy for George Floyd, was hired to look at the cause of death for Brianna Grier.
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
Family of missing 24-year-old believe she was abducted
ATLANTA — Family and friends of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir braved the heat Sunday to hand flyers near where she was last seen. The young woman has been missing since July 30th. According to Atlanta Police, Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St NE in...
Atlanta police searching for woman missing for days
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is working to find 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on...
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
Man shot in the hand several times near southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening. Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta. 11Alive photojournalist Cody...
Police searching for these cars after toddler was shot after leaving Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking to identify who was involved in a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Wednesday afternoon. Detectives with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are seeking the public's help to identify two vehicles, pictured below. The primary suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza....
School zone cameras growing in popularity as excessive speeders pose threat to students
ATLANTA — A growing number of metro Atlanta cities are adding cameras in school zones to reduce vehicle speeds that have reached 92-miles-an-hour. Signs are now up near Church Street Elementary School in Riverdale warning drivers that cameras are watching for anyone who exceeds the 25-mile-an-hour speed limit when school is in session.
Emotional first day | Fairburn police accompany children of fallen sergeant to school
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Two Douglas County students started their first day of school with special people by their side. Fairburn police escorted the son and daughter of fallen Fairburn Police Department Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree to class on Tuesday. Astree died last week in a four-vehicle wreck, according to...
GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20
ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
