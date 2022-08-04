WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run

A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.

Police say they got a tip he was a passenger in a car driving down the road and they called Southfield police to assist in the pursuit on Monday.

Officers stopped the car in a parking lot on Greenfield with a pit maneuver, but the suspect jumped over a woman who was driving and took off running.

Police ended up catching the man in a pharmacy.

They say the man is suspected of intentionally running down Lamar Waller last month.

Police say it was the result of a senseless argument at a club where Waller worked security.