Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Decapitated & Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain ends Tuesday morning, not as hot
Rain will begin to clear away from the area, but clouds will linger. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.
KSDK
Storm Alert forecast: Thunderstorms with downpours increase flood threat around St. Louis
Storms are expected in the St. Louis area. Some neighborhoods may get multiple inches of rain. Isolated flooding is possible.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid Monday, storms by evening
There's a potential for some heavy rain overnight Monday into Tuesday. Garry Frank has the latest.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area
Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
KSDK
Flooding threat has diminished Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS — UPDATE 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning:. Thunderstorms formed overnight, but did not perform as expected. Pockets of heavy rain are moving through the area, but most locations will only receive less than 1" of rainfall. In heavier bands, up to 1.50" is possible and therefore the Flood Watch has expired for the entire area.
KSDK
Storm Alert: Some strong storms headed for St. Louis
5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for August 3. Some strong storms could bring inches of rain to the St. Louis area.
Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north St. Louis. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North Broadway at Benton Street. The woman’s age and identity are unknown at this time. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking help and answers
The floods from three weeks ago left a lot of home and business owners alike struggling on their own to manage and clean up.
'It was heartbreaking': Rock Hill restaurant back open after closing down twice due to flooding
ROCK HILL, Mo. — A Rock Hill restaurant is back open this weekend after it had to close down twice due to flooding. The basement of Trainwreck Saloon flooded completely from the historic rainfall that hit the St. Louis metro area on Tuesday, July 26. It left six inches...
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
KMOV
Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
Crash on EB 44 at Bowles blocking multiple lanes
ST. LOUIS – A crash on eastbound 44 at Bowles is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning. FOX 2’s traffic anchor Amelia Mugavero is getting reports that this is due to a wrong-way driver. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
St. Louis police investigate double shooting in north St. Louis city
Police are investigating a double shooting Friday in north St. Louis city.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
