Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
KSDK

Flooding threat has diminished Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS — UPDATE 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning:. Thunderstorms formed overnight, but did not perform as expected. Pockets of heavy rain are moving through the area, but most locations will only receive less than 1" of rainfall. In heavier bands, up to 1.50" is possible and therefore the Flood Watch has expired for the entire area.
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north St. Louis. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North Broadway at Benton Street. The woman’s age and identity are unknown at this time. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
#Heavy Rain
KMOV

Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
FOX 2

Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
FOX 2

Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
FOX 2

Crash on EB 44 at Bowles blocking multiple lanes

ST. LOUIS – A crash on eastbound 44 at Bowles is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning. FOX 2’s traffic anchor Amelia Mugavero is getting reports that this is due to a wrong-way driver. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
FOX2Now

Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
