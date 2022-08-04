ST. LOUIS — UPDATE 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning:. Thunderstorms formed overnight, but did not perform as expected. Pockets of heavy rain are moving through the area, but most locations will only receive less than 1" of rainfall. In heavier bands, up to 1.50" is possible and therefore the Flood Watch has expired for the entire area.

