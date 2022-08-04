ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters bring in water tankers to fight sawdust fire

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1tDf_0h4Xjpac00

A sawdust storage facility is a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.

It happened on 32nd Avenue just north of I-96 in Wright Township. The first calls came in just after 5:30 a.m.

The building holds thousands of pounds of sawdust, and was separate from other buildings on the property.

Without access to water, the departments had to bring in tankers down the dead-end, dirt road to keep the fire from spreading.

It took help from Allendale, Marne, and Wright Twp/Tallmadge to get the flames under control, pull the rubble apart, and douse hot-spots.

No one was hurt, and an investigation into the fire is still on-going.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Teen uses trampoline so residents could jump out window to escape building fire

A quick-thinking teenager used a trampoline to help his neighbors escape after their apartment building went up in flames early Tuesday morning in a suburb of Pittsburgh. Falon O'Regan, 17, told NBC affiliate WXPI he pulled a trampoline from the yard near his apartment building in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, so that residents trapped inside could jump to safety.
BENTLEYVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sawdust#Fire#Tankers#Accident
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

20-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Boat While Tubing on Oregon River: 'Absolutely Devastating'

A 20-year-old man died in Oregon after he was involved in a "tragic boating accident" on Monday, according to authorities. Both the 20-year-old and a juvenile victim, neither of whom have been publicly identified, were on an innertube that was being pulled by a 1994 Four Winns 17-inch fiberglass boat on the Willamette River when they were hit by the watercraft, according to a news release from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.The crash is under investigation.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy