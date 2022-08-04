ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, authorities say

UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
'Obsession killed him': Family says man killed by deputies after drive-by shooting obsessed over daughter for years

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texa…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-burn-has-firefighters-busy-in-west-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE

New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston

08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX

