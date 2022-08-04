Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, authorities say

Read on www.mocomotive.com
Related
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says her beloved dog was whipped and shot to death while visiting neighborhood in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Jenna Gonzales had an instant connection with her dog Tank. “I jumped out of my car because he almost got hit, and I’m like, ‘oh, my gosh!’” she recalled. “He just runs full speed (and) jumps in my arms and starts licking me.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
'Obsession killed him': Family says man killed by deputies after drive-by shooting obsessed over daughter for years
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say
Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.
1 person injured after burn pile turned into 6-acre fire in Montgomery Co., officials say
"It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban," Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said.
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Sheriff: Deputies shoot and kill suspect in NW Harris County after chase
HOUSTON — Harris County deputies shot and killed a suspect after a chase and reported drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County early Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were called out to reports of a drive-by shooting on Cora Street, south of West Mount Houston.
mocomotive.com
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texa…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-burn-has-firefighters-busy-in-west-montgomery-county/
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
12newsnow.com
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston
08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox26houston.com
Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board
HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Comments / 0