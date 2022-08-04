“Best of the West” Champion Livestock Show Results
(Denison) The top performers in county fairs from nine southwest and western Iowa counties competed in the “Best of the West Showdown” at Denison on Wednesday night. The counties participating in the event included; Cass, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury.
The results of the competition are listed below:
Champion Market Beef- Morgan Will – Cass County
Reserve Champion Market Beef- Carver Pryor – Harrison County
Showmanship- Brock Bowman – Carroll County
Champion Market Hog-Caden Janson – Carroll
Reserve Market Hog-Leyton Elmquist – Audubon
Showmanship-Leyton Elmquist
Champion Market Goat-Karson Bromert – Crawford County
Reserve Champion Market Goat-Ashton Hagen – Cass County
Showmanship-Brylie Andersen – Shelby County
Champion Market Lamb-Taylor Ploen
Reserve Champion Market Lamb-Ty Bowlin
Showmanship-Morgan Will
Champion Breeding Gilt-Kaden Jansen – Carroll County
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt-Lane Elmquist – Audubon County
Showmanship-Lane Elmquist
Champion Breeding Heifer-Jade Beeson
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer-Katy Pryor
Showmanship-Jade Beeson
Champion Breeding Doe -Corbin Chambers – Audubon
Reserve Champion Breeding Doe-William Voyles – Sac
Showmanship Winner-Addison Obrecht – Shelby
Champion Breeding Ewe-McKenna Herbold
Reserve Breeding Ewe-Brooke Booth
Showmanship-McKenna Herbold
