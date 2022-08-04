ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, IA

“Best of the West” Champion Livestock Show Results

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Denison) The top performers in county fairs from nine southwest and western Iowa counties competed in the “Best of the West Showdown” at Denison on Wednesday night. The counties participating in the event included; Cass, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury.

The results of the competition are listed below:

Champion Market Beef- Morgan Will – Cass County

Reserve Champion Market Beef- Carver Pryor – Harrison County

Showmanship- Brock Bowman – Carroll County

Champion Market Hog-Caden Janson – Carroll

Reserve Market Hog-Leyton Elmquist – Audubon

Showmanship-Leyton Elmquist

Champion Market Goat-Karson Bromert – Crawford County

Reserve Champion Market Goat-Ashton Hagen – Cass County

Showmanship-Brylie Andersen – Shelby County

Champion Market Lamb-Taylor Ploen

Reserve Champion Market Lamb-Ty Bowlin

Showmanship-Morgan Will

Champion Breeding Gilt-Kaden Jansen – Carroll County

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt-Lane Elmquist – Audubon County

Showmanship-Lane Elmquist

Champion Breeding Heifer-Jade Beeson

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer-Katy Pryor

Showmanship-Jade Beeson

Champion Breeding Doe -Corbin Chambers – Audubon

Reserve Champion Breeding Doe-William Voyles – Sac

Showmanship Winner-Addison Obrecht – Shelby

Champion Breeding Ewe-McKenna Herbold

Reserve Breeding Ewe-Brooke Booth

Showmanship-McKenna Herbold

