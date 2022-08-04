Read on thehockeywriters.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Has the Team Taken a Step Backward?
A few days ago Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic wrote an article rating how each team has done in this offseason to date. Luszczyszyn has an extensive background in hockey analytics. He has written previously for The Hockey News, The Nation Network, and Hockey Graphs. (from “NHL offseason improvement rankings: From No. 1 Detroit to Florida at No. 32,” Dom Luszczyszyn, The Athletic, 04/08/2022).
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
When the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was taking place in December, Vancouver Canucks fans didn’t have any reason to watch the festivities. Now, seven months later, they have three: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, the Canucks’ first-round selection at the 2022 Draft and two surprising ones in defencemen Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott, who were drafted in 2020 in the third and fifth rounds respectively.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
As a small market team, the Winnipeg Jets need to find cheap and valuable contracts to help them compete with the big market teams. After failing to make any major moves this offseason, it seems as though they are going to be running it back with the same lineup that missed the playoffs last season. They currently have a surplus of defencemen and if they were to make a move, they’d give themselves even more cap space to sign some of the remaining forward free agents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Flames Could See Some Great Stats From Huberdeau
The Calgary Flames have had one of the busiest off-seasons in recent memory. Franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau departed for Columbus, while superstar Matthew Tkachuk decided he didn’t want a future in Alberta. Within days, Tkachuk found himself on the way to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the Panthers’...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Solve Problems Trading Puljujarvi for Maple Leafs Holl
There still appears to be solid interest in Edmonton Oilers’ young forward Jesse Puljujarvi and even more so now that he is signed for next season and is under team control after that. Ken Holland stated during the 2021-22 end-of-season press conference that he has things to figure out with Puljujarvi. Though he was signed for one season, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t be on the move at some point, as teams like knowing exactly how much money they will be taking on in a trade to work things out on their end as well.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Focus on Development, Not Wins in 2022-23
Lowered Expectations is not just a MAD TV sketch. It is what fans of the Montreal Canadiens will need to live with this season as general manager (GM) Kent Hughes continues to rebuild the franchise. That is asking a lot of a fan base that saw their team finish 32nd in the league and select first overall at the draft for the first time in 42 years.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Dream Team of Current and Former Active Players
Current and former Vancouver Canucks can be found making a difference all over the league. Whether they were drafted by, signed or traded for, players who have worn the Orca continue to thrive even after leaving the organization. That being said, what would the team look like had they been able to retain all their best active players past and present? This article looks at what a dream team Canucks lineup could look like made up of current and past active players.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Options for Oilers to Create Internal Competition at Right Wing
The Edmonton Oilers signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year extension, tackling one of their RFA issues prior to the start of next season. While he’s likely set to take a top-six spot on the roster to open the 2022-23 campaign, there is still a potential issue for Edmonton as they look to improve on their Western Conference Final appearance in 2022. The Oilers aren’t deep at right wing and the fact that Yamamoto is virtually assured a spot is not ideal.
The Hockey Writers
5 Free Agent Forwards the Oilers Should Consider Signing
There are still a ton of depth options out there in the free agent market for the Edmonton Oilers to take a look at. If none of them are with teams now, the chances of landing one and paying less are high. Whether Ken Holland thinks the team needs a veteran presence, a younger forward looking for his break, or someone with the capability to play on the third or fourth line, the Oilers can find a player.
Phillies Cut 2 Former All-Stars: Fans React
The Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline. They haven't stopped making roster moves since. This Saturday, the Phillies continued making notable roster decisions. The NL East ballclub has released outfielder Odubel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia. Both players were initially designated for assignment,...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Season To Do List: Fix Their Special Teams
It is no secret that to have success in the NHL, teams need to have strong special teams. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Seattle Kraken finished 29th on the power play and 31st on the penalty kill. This was a major reason why they finished 30th in the league with just 60 points and should be a focal point for the organization going forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Bring Back 4th-Line Grinder & Fan Favorite Zack MacEwen
The Philadelphia Flyers avoided salary arbitration with fan-favorite forward Zack MacEwen after agreeing to a new one-year, $925,000 contract last Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks last October, the 26-year-old winger quickly made a name for himself in the City of Brotherly Love. Known more for his physical game, the once undrafted forward provided the energy and passion that the Flyers’ lineup was missing in years prior. Coming into last season, he fully understood what his role with the organization was as soon as he was claimed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of uncertainty. After an underwhelming first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they are entering the new year with injuries to several of their top players. As a result of this, they will be hoping for some of their younger players to have breakout seasons. Thankfully, they have a handful of players who may be heading in the right direction on that front. Let’s take a look at each of them.
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Jazz-Sixers Trade
First-round picks are the currency of the modern NBA. It feels like every major trade these days is informed by them. You know the template. Team X receives: Star Player X. Team Y receives: an unthinkable number of first-round picks. The days of the star-for-star trade are dead and gone.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Well Represented at 2022 World Junior Championship
It’s not the day after Christmas, but the 2022 World Junior Championship begins this week after its sudden postponement in December. As usual, the major hockey countries have filled out their rosters with the best players under 20 and are ready to compete for a gold medal. The New York Islanders have a few prospects that fans should be excited to watch who will be representing their home country when the tournament gets underway on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ 2022-23 Defensive Pairing Predictions
With all their restricted free agents signed and a few dips into the unrestricted free agent market, the Anaheim Ducks roster is beginning to take form. With enough skaters to fill a nightly lineup and less than seven weeks before training camp opens up, we can take an early look at what the Ducks might look like to start the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
2022 WJC Day 1 Preview
It isn’t how anybody expected, but the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) is once again about to commence in Edmonton, Alberta. Hockey in August is a rarity, but moving the WJC away from the holiday season may give it an added spotlight to some in the hockey world who have missed out before. If you want a quick rundown on the tournament, or if this is your first ever WJC experience, we here at The Hockey Writers want to help you get prepared with daily previews.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Prospects to Watch at the World Junior Championship
After its untimely cancellation back in January, the U-20 World Junior Championships (WJC) are about to get underway again. With the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirming that this is a full restart, and not a continuation, fans will get a full tournament’s worth of competition. As the offseason transactions slow down and with another two months before regular-season play, here are the teams where you can catch some Ottawa Senators prospects.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are still being linked to a couple of veteran free agents. Will either wind up with the organization? The Calgary Flames are working with MacKenzie Weegar on an extension and it is believed things could be close. The Carolina Hurricanes are...
Comments / 0