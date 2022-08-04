ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
Alabama Football: Fall Camp talk emphasizes defense

Alabama football fans are adjusting to a preseason in which practice photos and video snippets are the only ‘eyes’ on practice sessions. There is additional information that comes out from player interviews and Nick Saban’s reviews. Getting a more complete picture requires adding context and additional meaning from the limited information.
Two Aggies among redshirt freshmen to watch

We spend so much time focused on recruiting as college football fans that the latest class of true freshmen are often the ones with the most intrigue and excitement heading into a new season. But for most, even very high level recruits, the jump from the high school level to the FBS, especially to the pinnacle, the SEC, is massive, and many benefit from the opportunity to take a redshirt year. However, too often fans and analysts lose interest in these types, moving on to the shiny new class. However, on Tuesday, Chris Hummer of 247Sports  released a list of “Redshirt Freshmen...
