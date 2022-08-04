Aiken County school district announces new director of communications

Merry Glenne Piccolino will be returning to Aiken County Public School District as the director of communications and community partnerships. (Photo courtesy Aiken County Public School District) Photo courtesy Aiken County Public School District

A familiar face is returning to the Aiken County Public School District as the director of communications and community partnerships.

Merry Glenne Piccolino, who previously served in the role with the Aiken County school district, will return to the after two years at the Orangeburg County School District. She previously spent six years with the Aiken County school district where she worked under several district leaders, including Dr. Elizabeth Everitt, Dr. Sean Alford and King Laurence.

She left Aiken after accepting a position with Orangeburg County School District as the assistant superintendent for communications, business and community partnerships in 2020.

While holding the Orangeburg position, she developed new websites for the schools and district, restructured the communications department, created weekly newsletters and established partnerships with community groups and businesses that have helped propel the school system forward.

“I’m proud of the work accomplished during the last two years I’ve spent in Orangeburg,” Piccolino said in a news release from the school district, “and leave with confidence in a team that will continue moving the district, schools and community along a trajectory defined by purpose and poised for collective achievement.”

Piccolino said returning to Aiken County “… feels like coming home.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Merry Glenne back to Aiken County public schools,” Laurence said. “Her immense talent as an award-winning communications professional paired with her knowledge of our district will suit us well.”

Piccolino has worked in K-12 communications since 2014, and entered public education following a career in the private sector. Before working in public relations for a school, her experience included working in philanthropy as a development officer for University Health Care Foundation and as the regional editor of Skirt!.

“It’s been a unique journey,” Piccolino said. “The experiences I gained in every previous position, from fundraising and event planning, to magazines, medical sales and waitressing, created a career path which prepared me uniquely well for school PR. I’m excited about continuing my journey in Aiken County and for the opportunity to serve alongside former colleagues in strengthening public education in the community that’s remained home for me.”

Piccolino is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has a leadership certification from the Darla Moore School of Business at USC, is trained in diversity leadership through Juan Johnson’s work affiliated with the Riley Institute, and has achieved certification from the Society for Human Resources Management.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved her appointment during its July 26 meeting. Piccolino will begin her position with the Aiken County school district Aug. 29.