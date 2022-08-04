Emporia High girls wrestling team holds clinic

Read on kvoe.com
Emporia State releases Cross Country schedule
The Emporia State cross country team will host two meets on a new course this season. They will open their season at the Wichita State JK Gold Classic. In their second meet, they will run in the Missouri Southern Stampede. The first of two home meets will be the ESU...
Emporia City Golf Championships being played this weekend
Caden Massey and Brooks Sauder share the lead after the first round of the Emporia Men’s City Golf Championship. Both finished plus 1 at the Emporia Country Club Saturday. They have a 3 stroke lead over 4 golfers. Brad Stewart and Hudson Sauder are tied for the lead in...
Spartan Boxers pick up wins
Emporia Spartan Boxing was 2 for 2 in Kansas City Saturday Night. 13-year-old Xavier Cheney won his debut bout by a unanimous decision. Cheney begins his amateur career with a 1-0 record. 18-year-old Junior Robles was also victorious and now improves to 9-1 as an amateur. Robles will next represent...
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
USD 253 board set to review Simmons bid for Maynard Early Childhood Center
The future of Maynard Early Childhood Center is up for discussion — and possible action — by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education this week. The district will consider a proposal from Simmons Pet Food to turn the facility into a child care facility, with Simmons partnering with an outside child care provider. Simmons, which submitted the only bid for the property by the Aug. 1 deadline, would pay $250,000 in cash if the district approves the plan.
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
Governor touts statewide economic plan during Prosperity on the Plains tour stop at Emporia’s Simmons plant
Simmons Pet Food’s recent expansion announcement in Emporia brought Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to town Monday as her Prosperity on the Plains tour continues. By early 2024, the Emporia plant could have six production lines cranking out over 85 million cases of wet pet food per year. Combining the expansions in Emporia for production and Edgerton for a distribution center, Simmons is investing $115 million in Kansas and bringing almost 180 new jobs to the state.
Lyon County schedules news release Thursday after issues noted in Emporia’s 2022 notice of estimated property taxes
Emporia city leaders plan to meet with Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat this week after saying there were errors in Lyon County’s 2022 property tax notice. Meanwhile, Vopat is reserving comment until a news release Thursday with more information. A news release from Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson late...
Home sales dip in July for Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales on a year-to-year basis dropped in Emporia, based on the latest data from Sunflower Association of Realtors. July’s total for the city limits was 42 sales, down from 65 in July 2021 and also from 60 this past June. Active listings, 58 for last month, were also below July 2021. However, the supply increased and is currently at 1.3 months, above the 1.1 months from this past June.
Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
Milford suspect set for arraignment hearing next month after allegedly shooting Emporia man in Chase County
Felony arraignment is next for a Milford man accused of wounding an Emporia man during a shooting incident on a Chase County highway earlier this year. Eric McClure, age 38, allegedly shot Erik Reyes as one SUV passed another on Kansas Highway 150 west of Elmdale on May 13. Reyes was treated at Newman Regional Health and released. Reyes testified at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
Lyon County vote canvas coming Tuesday morning; Chase County breaks tie between Commission District 1 Republican nominees
Results of the 2022 Lyon County primary election are set to be certified Tuesday morning. The Lyon County Board of Canvassers will convene at 9 am inside the Lyon County Courthouse Commission chambers for that purpose. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the county had an unofficial voter turnout of more than 46 percent with a little more than 300 provisional ballots.
City of Emporia says property tax notice has errors
The city of Emporia says there are errors in Lyon County’s 2022 property tax notice. A news release from Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the city’s estimated taxes in the Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes are not accurate in most cases, although amounts or percentages have not been released.
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
Budget items at heart of USD 251 board meeting Wednesday
Budget matters will highlight the next meeting for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education this week. Board members have several items up for action, including dates to set hearings on the district’s revenue-neutral rate and final 2022-2023 budget as well as approval of the next academic year’s budget for publication purposes. Substitute teacher pay will also be discussed, as will a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for COVID-19 testing.
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
