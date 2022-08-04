ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
