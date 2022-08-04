ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

By Jadd
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 949whom.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Water#Drinking Water#Water Treatment#Dirty Water#Bacteria#Foodsafety#General Health#Standells#Red Sox#Cbs#Wgme#Berwicks
94.9 HOM

A Good Chunk of Maine Could Ignite At Any Second

It doesn't take a genius to point out the weather in Maine has been on a pun-intended hot streak lately. With two heat waves in the last three weeks with barely any rain for relief, it almost feels like bone dry desert weather (with a side of extreme humidity.) Those...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Is It Illegal in Maine for Gas Stations to Not List Their Prices on Signs?

As gas prices continue to fluctuate around Maine, there have been some stations and convenience stores that have seemingly given up on the daily price hikes or tumbles. For stations with digital signs, this would likely be a non-issue. But there are still a ton of old school stations across the Pine Tree state that have to manually change the price on their pumps daily. What if they don't? Is it illegal to leave gas price signs blank in Maine?
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

8 Completely Free Swimming Holes You Can Visit in Maine

There are very few guaranteed things when it comes to Maine, but one that is almost a certainty is that summer (and the warmth) doesn't last long. When it's here it can brutal, packing a humidity punch into every small heat wave. For those that don't have the benefit of a pool in their backyard (or a very nice friend that has one), there's only a few options to cool down. You could waste the day indoors with air conditioning, or you could venture outdoors and find one of Maine's naturally cooling swimming holes.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy