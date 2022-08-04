Read on www.osceolaiowa.com
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning
IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people. The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s […]
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
Police: Des Moines man faces charges in fatal crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing charges after afatal crash on Hubbell Avenue. The two-vehicle crash occurred at East 43rd Court on Aug. 3. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. One woman, 49-year-old Susan Kelly, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines. Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead with an apparent gun shot wound. […]
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
49-year-old woman dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 49-year-old woman died and four more remain hospitalized after a crash in Des Moines Wednesday evening, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that an SUV occupied by two people and a sedan collided at the intersection of E. 43rd...
Sheriff: 2 missing dogs in Iowa found dead with bullet wounds to the head
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving two dogs that were found dead in rural Cumberland on Tuesday. They were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road, the sheriff's office reported. Officials say the rear legs of...
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Knoxville City Council Reduces Speed Limit
At the Knoxville City Council meeting on Monday, council reduced the speed limit on a portion of Willetts Drive. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour between Howard and Bell streets. The speed limit was approved by council in part to make it safer for drivers en route to school.
Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
