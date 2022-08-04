Read on stormlakeradio.com
Public Input Still Sought for Storm Lake Downtown Master Plan
The City of Storm Lake continues to seek public input regarding the Downtown Master Plan project. The City began working on the plan at the start of this year, and hired planning consultant ISG Inc to assist with the project. Community vision discussions were held earlier this year, as well as one-on-one discussions with downtown business owners. A project website became available in the spring to collect community input, and an ice cream social and open house was held last Friday.
A Taste of Storm Lake Returns
A Taste of Storm Lake is getting underway this week. The weekly end of summer/early fall event features non-profits and other organizations around Storm Lake serving a meal as a fundraiser. The events are being held at the Chautauqua Park Shelter House on Thursdays in August and September. The meals will be served from 4:30 to 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.
Storm Lake's Marroquin to be Inducted into Latino Hall of Fame
A local resident is being inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame. Emelia Marroquin of Storm Lake is one of six new members that will be inducted later this year...(audio clip below :35 ) Marroquin works with the Iowa Department of Education's Migrant Education Program, providing assistance for migrant...
New Executive Director Announced for Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation
The Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation has a new Executive Director. The CAEDC board announced today (Mon) that Jana Utesch will replace Bill Anderson, who recently resigned to take a position at R.J. Thomas Manufacturing Inc. Anderson led CAEDC for nearly five years. Utesch will assume her CEO duties later...
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
Everly Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend
A domestic incident in Clay County late last week resulted in a felony arrest. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, an investigation determined that 42-year-old Timothy Curry of Everly assaulted his girlfriend Friday evening at an Everly residence. Curry was charged with Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony...2nd Offense Domestic Assault, an aggravated misdemeanor...and he was also served a valid Clay County arrest warrant for contempt, a simple misdemeanor.
Beavers Add STUNT to BVU Athletics
Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Scott Brown is pleased to announce the addition of STUNT to the University’s athletics program. The sport will begin on campus this fall, as BVU becomes the first institution in Iowa to add STUNT on campus. “I continue to be excited about enhancing...
