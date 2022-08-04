The City of Storm Lake continues to seek public input regarding the Downtown Master Plan project. The City began working on the plan at the start of this year, and hired planning consultant ISG Inc to assist with the project. Community vision discussions were held earlier this year, as well as one-on-one discussions with downtown business owners. A project website became available in the spring to collect community input, and an ice cream social and open house was held last Friday.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO