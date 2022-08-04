1 Male Bicyclist Dead In Clark County (Clark County, NV)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s reports have stated that an adult male bicyclist was found unresponsive at the Wetlands Park at approximately 4 PM on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County Park Police jointly conducted the investigation for the incident.

Officials believe that the male may have suffered a medical episode while riding that led to the bicycle accident and have not divulged the individual’s identity as yet.

Officials report that the male was pronounced dead on the scene and did not comment on any other information. The precise unfolding of the incident is also unclear.

August 04, 2022

Source: KTNV