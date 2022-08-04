Read on www.dakotanewsnow.com
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Another sunny, warm day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap, especially if you want to head out to the Sioux Empire Fair this afternoon! There will be plenty of sunshine and we’ll have some warm temperatures with light south wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the east with hotter temps out west. We could see some upper 90s today in central South Dakota! We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around heading through the second half of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Athlete of the Week is heading for Pebble Beach in September
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This summer has been full of golf and learning experiences for Mattie Weidenbach. She has one more year with the Harrisburg Tiger program before graduating, coming into this year as a team leader. But our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week has...
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota. Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo. Kromenaker has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amiotte and Wall teammates are hungry to make the Dome after near miss last fall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The High School Football season is less than 2 weeks away for the majority of teams in South Dakota. And I know one team that can’t wait for it to start. The Wall Eagles have lots of talent returning from a team that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
Comments / 0