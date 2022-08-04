2022-2023 school year: Will coronavirus protocols change? Will there be weekly testing for NYC students?

Read on www.silive.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
NYC calls on New Yorkers to kill spotted lanternflies. Yes, but how??? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The spotted lanternflies are back. And we have no idea how to get rid of them. The city Parks Department issued an advisory calling on New Yorkers to take matters into their own hands. Or feet. Parks says we should “please squish and dispose of...
NYC Chipotle workers eligible for part of $20 million labor settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some New York City Chipotle workers can get part of a $20 million settlement that city officials announced Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga estimated that about 13,000 workers would be eligible for $50 for each week worked from Nov. 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022, for Chipotle violating their rights to predictable schedules and paid sick leave.
After Buffalo racist shooting, NYC is tasked with developing domestic terrorism prevention plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Following the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 Black people dead in May, the state is calling on New York City to come up with a domestic terrorism prevention plan. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state has issued new guidance...
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
$4K grant will provide STEM programming to youth in hospitals on Staten Island | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island organization that provides STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programming to youth in hospitals has been awarded an action grant to further provide and expand its services.
Malliotakis: Congestion pricing is unproven, ineffective and costly for New Yorkers (opinion)
For the past three years, New Yorkers have suffered under arbitrary lockdowns and unfair mandates. Many lost their jobs, and have been struggling to afford gas, basic necessities, rent, and utilities due to skyrocketing inflation caused by irresponsible spending and government handouts. To say Americans are struggling to get by, especially in high-taxed, poorly managed states like New York - would be a massive understatement.
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
S.I. North Shore to be focus of NYC ‘smart’ composting program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The North Shore of Staten Island will be a focus of an expanded, city-run composting program. City officials will be sighting 250 new “smart” composting bins around the five boroughs with an emphasis on certain areas, including the northern part of Staten Island, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office. Earlier in the year, the city said it would only distribute 100 of the composting bins.
Staten Island Dunkin’ to pay $260K in fines, restitution for violating NYC worker laws
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Eltingville Dunkin’ located at 680 Arthur Kill Rd. must pay $260,000 in restitution and civil penalties after it was found to have violated nearly all aspects of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. Dunkin Donuts and the...
Climate change can aggravate more than half of known human pathogens, says study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warming of the Earth can trigger cascading hazards that aggravate more than half of known human pathogens, scientists uncovered in a new study. The research, published in the journal “Nature Climate Change,” discovered 58% of infectious diseases have been affected by threats related to climate change, including heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.
FDA warns of salmonella found in these natural pet products
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning pet owners to not feed their pets certain lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The FDA said some samples from these lots tested positive for...
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Polio found in sewage samples outside New York City suggests it's spreading in the community, health officials says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
7 historic American battlefields worth visiting: A guide for tourists
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What has become of the sites where America waged its most important campaigns of war within the United States?. The historically significant battlefields of American History have changed through the years, now have thriving tourist industries, and many are within a few hours drive of New York City.
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service again
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry will run hourly overnight service from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Boats will depart from the St. George Ferry Terminal on the hour and the Whitehall Ferry Terminal on the half-hour, according to an alert from Notify NYC. Typically,...
