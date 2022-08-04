2022-2023 school year: Will coronavirus protocols change? Will there be weekly testing for NYC students?

For the past three years, New Yorkers have suffered under arbitrary lockdowns and unfair mandates. Many lost their jobs, and have been struggling to afford gas, basic necessities, rent, and utilities due to skyrocketing inflation caused by irresponsible spending and government handouts. To say Americans are struggling to get by, especially in high-taxed, poorly managed states like New York - would be a massive understatement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO