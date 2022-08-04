Read on www.sfgate.com
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
SFGate
Arkansas lawmakers begin special session on tax cuts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers began a special session Tuesday to take up tax cuts and a school safety grant program, spurred by the state's $1.6 billion surplus. The House and Senate convened for the session called by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson said the tax cuts...
GM CFO says supply plan will keep auto production going even in a downturn
General Motors is taking aggressive steps to get tens of thousands of vehicles awaiting parts to consumers quickly and the automaker is remodeling its supply chain to protect the company from future economic or supply challenges. GM CFO Paul Jacobson said Tuesday that the automaker is "trying to be very cautious, but not alarming, in terms of what we see as potential headwinds down the road." ...
SFGate
Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections
MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday that Moscow's decision to declare a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a key arms control treaty was triggered by Washington's push for a quick visit by inspectors. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the U.S. demand...
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of all kinds — to afford […] The post State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SFGate
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
