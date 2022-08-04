ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

JT Daniels is a five-star that can live up to his billing

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
Football
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jt Daniels
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter." This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas football sets all-time season ticket record

Excitement for the 2022 Texas football season is extremely high. Fans are chopping at the bit to pack Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium and support the team. The University of Texas announced on Friday season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record. The mark was previously set in 2019 at just over 63,000 seats.
AUSTIN, TX
#American Football
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Top247 DL Braylan Shelby commits to USC

Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to USC on Saturday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. He chose to play for the Trojans over his other finalist in Texas. Shelby is commit No. 15 for head coach Lincoln Riley and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

