ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

NHS suicides ‘brushed under carpet’, BBC show creator says as memorial unveiled

By Ewan Somerville
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216FEG_0h4Xi1wg00

Suicides among NHS staff are being “brushed under the carpet”, the creator of BBC series This Is Going To Hurt has warned as he unveiled the first national memorial to health workers.

Adam Kay , a former junior doctor who based the hit show on his memoir of the same name, planted a long-awaited tribute tree at Ealing Hospital, west London , on Thursday.

The Shruti tree is named after the character Shruti Acharya, a student doctor who took her life in the series, which drew millions of viewers on BBC One in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xd2LM_0h4Xi1wg00

Mr Kay joined NHS leaders, charities and bereaved families to plant the first official memorial, after an estimated 300 nurses died by suicide in the seven years to 2017.

A plaque next to the tree said: “In memory of healthcare professionals who have died by suicide. Take care of those who take care of others.”

More than 220 nurses attempted to end their lives during the first year of Covid in 2020, according to the Laura Hyde Foundation, which saw a 550 per cent rise in demand for clinical mental health support from medical staff in 2020,

The charity, set up in memory of Navy nurse Laura Hyde, said that two healthcare workers die by suicide every week on average, while a doctor takes their own life once every three weeks.

I’m sad to say we’ve failed a lot of these medical professionals

Adam Kay

Mr Kay told the PA news agency at the ceremony: “Suicide simply is not spoken about and in my experience, sadly, sometimes even the staff don’t know, it’s simply brushed under the carpet. We need to talk about this openly and honestly.”

In a speech to a crowd gathered in front of the sapling, the comedy writer added: “I’m sad to say we’ve failed a lot of these medical professionals and I hope this is a turning point.”

Exterior shots for This Is Going To Hurt were filmed at Ealing Hospital, where Mr Kay previously worked until he wrote his diaries, and many fans have visited the site hoping to find a memorial tree, which was planted for Shruti in the show.

But it did not exist, sparking months of conversations between Mr Kay and the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust to bring it to fruition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsNW8_0h4Xi1wg00

Prof Sir Stephen Powis , the national medical director of NHS England, said the memorial marked a “pledge for all of us” to prioritise mental health and “remember to be kind”.

“This now needs to be something that we focus on permanently within the NHS. We have momentum and we need to keep that momentum,” he said before picking up a spade to help plant the tree.

“It’s been an extraordinary effort (during the pandemic) but it’s absolutely taken its toll on people’s mental health, on wellbeing, people are exhausted and just looking for a break … everybody is longing in some way to get back to that normal, albeit it will be a new normal.”

Actress Ambika Mod, who starred as Shruti in the TV series, told PA it was “incredibly heart-warming and special” and the series had “blown all expectations out of the water”.

“I was so surprised to hear that people had been looking for the tree that was planted in the show, and I’m really glad there is now a place where they can come to pay their respects.”

Nearly as many patients presented to NHS Practitioner Health, a wellbeing service for doctors and dentists in England, between April 2020 and March 2021 as in the first 10 years of the service, the charity Doctors in Distress said.

Jennie Barnes, a mental health nurse from the Laura Hyde Foundation whose medical worker niece, Ms Hyde, took her life, said too many medics “see suicide as a way out”.

“We’re facing a new pandemic now of health staff with mental health problems,” she said, urging NHS leaders to add mental health champions to all boards and ensure staff can access 24-hour support helplines as staff shortages mount.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control

A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Zoo welcomes newborn hippoThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sightKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicides#Suicide#Nhs England#Uk#Nhs#Ealing Hospital#Navy
The Independent

How I persuaded my boyfriend to leave the New Heaven New Earth ‘cult’

I can recall the pain in his eyes when my boyfriend concluded he had been deceived by the cult New Heaven New Earth. After weeks of probing, he had finally fully opened up to me about what had been going on. He had previously been reluctant to talk about something so sacred as his faith and was quick to dismiss my worries. He was told by the group’s members that his journey with God was “private” and he shouldn’t even tell his parents about what he was learning. But finally, in March 2022, after many arguments and tears shed,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: Woodstock ‘99 rape survivors deserve more than a five-minute mention

Forget Fyre Festival – Woodstock ‘99 was the original masterclass in how not to organise a large-scale music event. Beyond just pissing off a bunch of rich kids with shoddy accommodation and lacklustre sandwiches, the orchestrators of Woodstock ‘99 failed to factor in basic requirements, such as security, sanitation and public welfare – to the point attendees literally burnt the thing to the ground (with candles provided to them by staff, of course). As younger generations are now discovering through Netflix’s new three-part docu-series Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, in addition to the piles of trash, lack of hygiene, water (unless...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Royal trolls try to hijack moving photo of Meghan Markle posted by Tyler Perry

Royal trolls online have hijacked and criticised a touching photo of Meghan Markle, posted by her pal Tyler Perry last week for her birthday.On his social media accounts on Friday, the 52-year-old actor shared a tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, one day after she turned 41. In the caption, he expressed how he’s watched her “endure” big things and acknowledged how “proud” he is to see her, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, so “happy”.“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years,” he wrote. “I’ve watched you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte mirrors Prince William’s body language in video from Commonwealth Games

A viral video has captured the heartwarming moment Princess Charlotte mirrored her father Prince William’s body language during the young royal’s first solo engagement at the Commonwealth Games last week.In the short clip, which has received more than 1.1m views on TikTok, the seven-year-old princess is seen sitting in between her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 2 August.As her parents speak with one of the Commonwealth Games attendees, Princess Charlotte begins to mimic her father’s relaxed stance. The royal leans in and rests her arms on her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has suggested his successor will continue to tackle the UK’s cost of living crisis.The outgoing prime minister boasted about the policies his government has put forward and said the next Tory leader will build upon them.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss labelled ‘cheap’ by Tom Newton Dunn after she apologises for attack on media

Tom Newton Dunn called Liz Truss’s attack on the media “cheap” after she apologised for a jibe she made during the Tory leadership hustings.Ms Truss suggested to Conservative members in Darlington that the media was trying to “talk our country down”. “I’m sorry I was mean about the media, Tom,” she said as the pair spoke following the hustings.“It’s cheap and you know it,” the TalkTV host replied.Her apology has since been criticised by some as it contradicted the claim she made to Tory voters during the debate.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Chancellor to commit to delivering £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

The Chancellor is set to reiterate the Government’s commitment to delivering an equivalent to the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.Nadhim Zahawi will visit the region on Wednesday where he will take part in a number of meetings.One of those meetings will be with Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.She said she will press him over that scheme being extended to Northern Ireland, but said the quickest solution would be a functioning government at Stormont.The Assembly is currently unable to fully function due to protest action by the DUP demanding the UK Government acts over unionist concerns around the Northern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK braced for extreme heat as millions more face hosepipe ban

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave, as millions more people face a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health effects and the wider population could also be affected, delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.The UK Health...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heat health alert comes into effect in England as country braces for another heatwave

An alert urging the elderly and vulnerable to prepare for soaring temperatures has come into effect for all regions of England as large parts of the UK brace for another heatwave.The level 3 alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is in place from midday on Tuesday until Sunday at 11pm.It is designed to act as an early warning system to help healthcare professionals manage the period of extreme heat.The alert requires social and healthcare services to carry out specific actions for high-risk groups, such as visiting or phoning high-risk people or regularly recording temperatures in patients’ rooms.Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists fear rise in hospitalisations from non-Covid infections this winter

Scientists fear this winter is likely to be one of the worst on record for respiratory infections and hospital admissions in the UK following the complete relaxation of Covid rules. New research from the University of Bristol suggests that non-Covid infections during the peak of the pandemic accounted for 55 per cent of respiratory-related hospitalisations — at a time when widespread Covid restrictions were in place.Now, with all of the UK’s Covid measures removed, scientists believe this winter will see non-Covid respiratory infections circulate at higher levels and account for a greater proportion of hospital admissions than in previous years.“Depending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital asking nurses to clean wards ‘risky’ and shows ‘little respect’ for staff

Specialist nurses at an NHS hospital have been told they may be taken off clinical shifts to help clean wards, it has emerged.Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has said it asked nursing staff to help clean wards as the hospital faced the “most challenging circumstances” it has ever faced.Clinical specialist nurses, who are advanced nurses and can usually have hundreds of patients under their care, were among those asked to spend entire shifts helping other wards “cleaning”, “tidying” and “decluttering”.The news has prompted criticism from unions, however, multiple nurses have reported that the requests happen “often” during winter.Alison Leary professor...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Lottery: NHS worker wins £1m shortly before getting cancer all-clear

An NHS worker won a “surreal” £1 million lottery jackpot shortly before receiving the all-clear from her breast cancer treatment.Maxine Lloyd thought a phone notification she received during her first batch of radiography treatment was a message from her partner - but it was actually a message from her bank to say the winnings had been transferred into her account.The 50-year-old said she was keeping an eye on her fiancée, Wayne Tilbury, who had recently collapsed with a chest infection, at 1:30am when she decided to “have a flutter” on the National Lottery’s instant win game.Sign up for our newsletters.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Inside the South Korean ‘doomsday cult’ recruiting young Black Christians in the UK

When Joshua Adeyemi’s bible study leaders eventually told him the name of the church he was attending, he says the information came with a request – do not research it.Joshua had been attending online study sessions for two months, 7pm-9pm, three days a week. But it would be another four months before he realised he was part of a “doomsday cult” called New Heaven New Earth (NHNE), or Shincheonji. Members believe that a South Korean man, Lee Man-hee, is a “chosen messenger of Jesus” on Earth to bring about the Second Coming. Had Joshua done that research, he might have...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy