ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistan: 1,200-year-old Hindu temple restored after Christian ‘owners’ evicted

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMYLz_0h4XhsAN00

A 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan ’s Lahore was opened to the public after it was reclaimed from a Christian family who claimed to be the owners, following a protracted legal battle.

Pakistan’s federal Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) reclaimed possession of the Valmiki temple last month, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

On Wednesday, the temple was formally inaugurated in the presence of over 100 Hindus and some Sikh, Christian and Muslim leaders, said ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi.

“Valmiki Temple will be fully restored in accordance with a master plan in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that Hindu devotees performed rituals and had langar – or food from a free communal kitchen.

The place of worship, situated in Lahore’s Anarkali market, is reportedly one of the city’s two Hindu temples, the other being the Krishna temple.

The Christian family which had converted to Hinduism had claimed to be the rightful owners and filed a case in court.

According to ETPB, the temple’s land had been transferred to it in revenue records but the family had filed a case in 2010-11 claiming to be the owners.

The federal body added that the family had also restricted access to the temple only for Valmiki Hindus, a religious sect that worships the sage Valmiki known as the author of the Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

“This time, the court also reprimanded the petitioner for false claims,” the ETPB said.

“The ETPB’s move was a goodwill gesture and also a step towards mainstreaming the community and should be applauded,” Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee (PHMMC) president Krishan Sharma was quoted as saying to the Dawn newspaper.

ETPB chairman Habibur Rahman Gilani presided over a meeting of the Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee, which looks after the community’s temples in the country, later on Wednesday.

The meeting, through a unanimous resolution, took note of the federal body reclaiming control of the temple and appreciated the renovation work done on it.

The members said all possible measures would be taken for the protection of the temples and the welfare of the Hindu community.

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

Now it's offensive to stand and kneel in church! Christian charity slams 'woke' Church of England after vicars say prayer books should be rewritten to avoid excluding disabled people

Telling worshippers to 'all stand' and 'all kneel' is unfair on the disabled, vicars have told the Church - as they urge prayer books to be rewritten so they're language is inclusive. A leading Christian charity has blasted the churches 'woke' move and said 'sensitivity' and 'fear' is 'changing words...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindu Temple#Pakistan#Christian#The Temple#Hinduism#Evacuee Trust Property#Press Trust Of India#Hindus#Sikh#Ramayana
The Guardian

After 75 years, the hidden memories of India’s partition are rising up through Britain’s generations

Two sisters handed me a piece of paper that was faded and yellow. On it were typewritten words from their father. He had died in the 1990s and his final request had been for his ashes to be divided up and scattered in three different places: the Punjabi village in modern-day Pakistan where he’d been born, the River Ganges at Haridwar in India, and by the Severn Bridge in England. These three places made up his life, from displacement to India from Pakistan during partition, and then his migration to Britain. He felt he belonged in each one of them, wanting some part of him to remain, in death as in life.
INDIA
Los Angeles Times

She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment

A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy