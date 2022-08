Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses Conference Realignment

The UC head coach is confident about his team's position in the college football landscape.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team wrapped up Day One of fall camp on Wednesday and head coach Luke Fickell went on SportsCenter and discussed the upcoming season.

Fickell had an interesting take on conference realignment as UC gets ready to join the Big 12 next July.

"I think it's so unique," Fickell said about all of the movement. "The great thing is, I don't think the kids get into it as much. They get into a lot of other things, whether it's the NIL stuff. But the whole idea of what's going in the realignment, the great thing is I don't think it affects the guys in our locker room.

"I know for us as coaches, I know for us as a program and the administration, you're always curious about how this is going to look in the next two or three years."

Check out Fickell's full thoughts on the topic and much more below.

