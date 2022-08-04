ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses Conference Realignment

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd0lj_0h4Xhosh00

The UC head coach is confident about his team's position in the college football landscape.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team wrapped up Day One of fall camp on Wednesday and head coach Luke Fickell went on SportsCenter and discussed the upcoming season.

Fickell had an interesting take on conference realignment as UC gets ready to join the Big 12 next July.

"I think it's so unique," Fickell said about all of the movement. "The great thing is, I don't think the kids get into it as much. They get into a lot of other things, whether it's the NIL stuff. But the whole idea of what's going in the realignment, the great thing is I don't think it affects the guys in our locker room.

"I know for us as coaches, I know for us as a program and the administration, you're always curious about how this is going to look in the next two or three years."

Check out Fickell's full thoughts on the topic and much more below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star TE Kylan Fox and QB Michael Hawkins

Luke Fickell Discusses QB Battle After Opening Fall Camp Practice

Look: UC Unveils New Football Locker Rooms

Four Intriguing Position Groups Heading Into UC Football Fall Camp

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Parker Friedrichsen Interested in UC; 2025 Center Malachi Moreno Offered

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Vance Joseph: Myjai Sanders 'Playing Really Fast' Early in Training Camp

UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Guard Kyle Greene

Alec Pierce, Michael Young Jr. Flash Skills Early in Colts Training Camp

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

AAC Football Media Poll: UC Narrowly Edged out as Top Team in AAC

UC Commit Rayvon Griffith Impresses in AAU Finale

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Fall Camp Storylines: Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Linebackers

Report: Big Ten ADs 'Can't Ignore 16-Team Playoff'

Fall Camp Storylines: Quarterback Battle, New-Look Cornerback Room, Gino Guidugli

Report: UC Adds On-Campus NIL General Manager Position

Josh Whyle, Leonard Taylor Named to Mackey Award Watchlist

Look: Marquise Copeland Flashes Super Bowl Ring

Look: Desmond Ridder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Claire Cornett

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Tops All Rookie Corners in Madden Rating

UC Releases Plan for Additional Fifth Third Arena Renovations

Four-Star WR Malik Elzy Commits to Cincinnati

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats crack preseason Coaches Poll Top 25

CINCINNATI — For the third straight year, the University of Cincinnati will open the college football season as one of the Top 25 teams in the country. That, at least, is according to the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll. After their historic run to the College Football Playoff, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Super Bowl Ring#Espn#American Football#Uc#Sportscenter
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
soapboxmedia.com

Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie

Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
UNION, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
linknky.com

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Erlanger

A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, good enough to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, the Kentucky Lottery announced. The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:...
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

2 people shot at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: At least 2 shooters in Cincinnati mass shooting, 9 injured

CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy