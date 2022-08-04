ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A McDonald's restaurant had to barricade its door after kids spat at workers and threw sauces

By Grace Dean
 5 days ago

A McDonald's restaurant in Leeds, northern England.

Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images

  • A UK McDonald's restaurant barricaded its doors after youths abused workers.
  • They climbed on tables, popped balloons, and shouted at staff, a viral video shows.
  • Staff at the restaurant placed a sign over the door to prevent the youths from reentering.

A McDonald's restaurant in the UK barricaded its doors on Sunday afternoon after youths verbally and physically abused workers.

The group of kids climbed on tables, popped balloons, and shouted at staff, a video uploaded by Metro shows.

Kent Online reported that the youths also spat at workers.

A customer told Kent Online that the teens threw sauces, attempted to fight an Uber Eats delivery driver, and hit the floor with wet-floor signs.

It isn't clear how old the youths were, but Metro reported that they were teens.

Staff at the restaurant in Chatham, southern England placed a sign over the door to prevent the youths from reentering, but the video shows one of the kids kicking it.

"We are aware of an incident which took place at our Chatham restaurant and we are supporting the police with their investigation," a McDonald's spokesperson told Insider.

"We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to anti-social behaviour both in and around our restaurants and we want to thank our team who acted quickly and professionally to ensure that our restaurant remained a welcoming and friendly environment for all," they said.

The video began to go viral just days after the Liverpool Echo first reported that a McDonald's restaurant in the city had banned minors from eating there after 5:00 p.m. without an adult after staff were subjected to "verbal and physical abuse."

Read the original article on Business Insider

DOUBLE BUBBLE
5d ago

Start banning kids without adults inside the restaurant, animals can't behave.

Gail Rice
4d ago

Arrest them and make them do mandatory community service.

