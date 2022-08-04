40th Anniversary: Sports - County Stadium Vs. American Family Field

It’s a year of celebration at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) as we reach 35 years of service—as a cultural staple of the Walker’s Point neighborhood—and a powerful advocate for underrepresented artists in Milwaukee and beyond. With so many visible changes in this neighborhood, one thing has remained unchanged: WPCA’s long-standing commitment to equity in the arts and in the world at large drives everything we do.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO