kelo.com
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested After Being Found Driving Emergency Vehicle
Inwood, Iowa — A South Dakota man was arrested in Inwood early on Saturday after a deputy found him driving an emergency vehicle. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, their emergency center received a report from an Inwood resident of an intoxicated man who had walked into the resident’s house, appeared to be lost, and left on foot early Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
kmit.com
Woonsocket woman identified as fatality in Thursday afternoon crash
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – A Woonsocket, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection with 393rd Avenue. It collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
kelo.com
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
kicdam.com
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old arrested after stabbing incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man. Around 1 Friday morning police got a report of a man who was walking on North Cliff, covered in blood. The victim later showed up at a hospital. “At an alternate...
gowatertown.net
One dead, five others injured in collision southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash six miles southwest of Woonsocket. A car was westbound when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at an intersection. It collided with a Dump Truck which was southbound. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
kelo.com
Four businesses sold to a minor in Brookings County during compliance check
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Four of 11 businesses in Brookings County failed a compliance check and sold alcohol to a minor. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says the check was conducted on Friday. The Boathouse, CC’s Bar & Grill, Meadow Creek Golf Course, and Lefty’s Sports Bar failed. During the last compliance check, in April of 2022, two businesses made a sale to the underage buyer.
more955.com
Arizona couple sentenced to prison after using RV as drug facility at Mitchell campground
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
