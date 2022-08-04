Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results
Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Preview: Akerna's Earnings
Akerna KERN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akerna will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Akerna bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
1,513 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,513.99 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,555,788, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,688.11), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Earnings Preview For Euroseas
Euroseas ESEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Euroseas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80. Euroseas bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Why Texas Instruments Shares Are Diving Lower Tuesday
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading lower by 3.32% to $176.74 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Dine Brands Manages To Beat On Q2
Dine Brands Global Inc DIN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $237.79 million, beating the consensus of $236.45 million. Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales rose 1.8%, and IHOP's increased 3.6%. Gross profit declined 3.2% Y/Y to $95.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.8% Y/Y to $66.1 million. Adjusted EPS...
Analyst Ratings for Viasat
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Viasat VSAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies KEYS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Keysight Technologies. The company has an average price target of $177.43 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $165.00.
AdaptHealth Shares Fall As Q2 Profits Come Below Expectation, Reaffirms Annual Guidance
AdaptHealth Corp AHCO delivered Q2 revenue of $727.6 million, +17.9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $724.22 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $150 million, +1.8% Y/Y. The company said that Q2 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with internal expectations as it continues to overcome challenges resulting from industry shortages of CPAP equipment.
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Poseida Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Poseida Therapeutics PSTX and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Poseida Therapeutics are trading up 1.08% over the last 24 hours, at $3.74 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 194.12% increase from...
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT and raise its price target from $22.00 to $24.00. Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.46% over the last 24 hours, at $16.23 per share. A move to $24.00 would account for a 47.87% increase from...
Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts
Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $87.6 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $82.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
What CarGurus Earnings Could Mean For The Used Car Market
Used car costs began to rise in January 2021. Prices peaked in February 2022 at about $25,500. Automotive research and shopping website CarGurus Inc. CARG reported its second quarter earnings on Monday, beating analyst consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines. However, investors began to sell off the stock when the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company issued third quarter adjusted EPS and sales guidance below consensus estimates.
Expert Ratings for Target
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
