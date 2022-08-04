ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ

By Michael Symons
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpst.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toms River#Park Ridge#U S Census Bureau#The 2020 Census#The U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#Nj#Barnegat#Morris
94.5 PST

NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum

MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cat Country 107.3

Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?

Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
ECONOMY
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy